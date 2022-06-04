Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 184,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,399 shares.The stock last traded at $17.23 and had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

