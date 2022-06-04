Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $40,225.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

