UniLayer Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $449,371.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,711.14 or 1.00007038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.