United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.76 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

