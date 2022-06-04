United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
UAMY opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.