UREEQA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,251.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $760,063.75 and $1,251.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

