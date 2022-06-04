USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

