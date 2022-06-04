USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

