V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $50.08. 1,802,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

