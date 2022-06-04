V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

