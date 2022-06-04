VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.49

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 33917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.77.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,461,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 901,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

