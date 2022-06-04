Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

