Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VOO traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

