Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VNTR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.