Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $873,833.00

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Verge has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $76.64 million and approximately $873,833.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00212951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 152.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007118 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,505,258,713 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

