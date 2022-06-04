Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.41

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.41 and last traded at $159.26, with a volume of 116386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

