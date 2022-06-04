Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.57).

Several research firms have recently commented on VSVS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 480 ($6.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.14) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($44,787.32).

Shares of VSVS stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 361 ($4.57). 372,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

