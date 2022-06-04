VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,981,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,455. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

