VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0029

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. VIMworld has a market cap of $16.25 million and $384,042.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.06 or 0.99999764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

