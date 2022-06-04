Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 10,014 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

PASG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

