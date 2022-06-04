Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUTL opened at $2.71 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

