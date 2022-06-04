Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. Visa reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.