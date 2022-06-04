Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $265.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

