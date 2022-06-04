Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 2.8%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 126,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 598,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VISL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

