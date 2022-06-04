Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 2.8%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 126,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 598,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.
