VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 9,148 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of VMware by 12.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

