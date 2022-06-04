VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $142.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

