Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

VOD opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

