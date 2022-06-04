Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.52.

VOD stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

