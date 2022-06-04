vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.