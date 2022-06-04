Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 614,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $156.53 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

