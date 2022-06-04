Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $165.94 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $156.53 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average of $185.37.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

