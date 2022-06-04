Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Down 0.7%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$161.96 and last traded at C$162.63. 187,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 362,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.82 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

