Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 13.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 83,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,408,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

