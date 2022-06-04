Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.