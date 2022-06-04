Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. NIKE has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.