Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Sell

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$54.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.40.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

