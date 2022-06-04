Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,412 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.