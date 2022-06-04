Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

