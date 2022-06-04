Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $330.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $287.67 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

