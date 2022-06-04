Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

