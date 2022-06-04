Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $815,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

