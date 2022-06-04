Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.