Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 290,149 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,505,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

ATVI opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.