Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

BSX opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

