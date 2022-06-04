Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.28. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 258,893 shares traded.

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

