Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $89.03. 15,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 356,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 38.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

