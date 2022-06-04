Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

