Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of WTT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.