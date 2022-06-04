WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 1.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65. 89,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 203,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 992.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 243,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 221,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 197,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 344,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 303,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

