WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.